Apple Bondi
The first Apple Store with indoor trees.
Thank you all for the warm response to last week’s bonus Tysons Corner details article, and welcome new paid subscribers. Your support makes Tabletops possible. I didn’t want to leave you without a bit of store history in June, so here’s another bonus post about Apple Bondi, the first Apple Store with indoor trees.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tabletops to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.