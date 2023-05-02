Apple Boylston Street
Building a store this large was a tall order.
Apple has a habit of making architecture feel effortless. New stores are constructed in the physical sense, but in the public consciousness they simply appear, fully realized and glowing in the evening twilight. Their designs are just as carefree: carbon fiber roofs floating in midair, glass curtains that appear to defy gravity, and urban settings that feel practically utopian. Of course the Apple Store is here.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tabletops to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.