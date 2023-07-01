Here’s July’s bonus article for paid subscribers. Your support makes Tabletops possible every week. Thank you.

The attention economy for Apple Stores in mid-2006 was tough — all eyes were in Manhattan on The Cube. So when Apple’s second store in Canada opened at the Toronto Eaton Centre on May 6, 2006, it had about two weeks to shine before it was one-upped in grand style. But that didn’t stop Apple from choosing the store as a testbed for new ideas, and it certainly didn’t slow the flow of customers.