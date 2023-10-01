Here’s October’s bonus article for paid subscribers. Your support makes Tabletops possible every week. Thank you.

If Apple Stores occupy one side of mall culture, the far opposite end is occupied by the urban exploration and dead mall scene. Apple Stores capture attention because of their energy, perpetual state of change, and fresh architecture. The inverse is true of forgotten retail: it’s the absence of people, change, and new ideas that fascinates. We are captivated by the extremes.

The distinctively western glorification of decline and decay rarely intersects with Apple culture because Apple does its homework before opening new stores and continuously checks the pulse of the markets it operates in. When old Apple Stores relocate, brands move fast to scoop up the space, and when Apple Stores in flailing malls close, low-rent tenants are typically willing to step in. But when nothing seems to work out, we end up with the curious case of Apple North Michigan Avenue.