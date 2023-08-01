Here’s August’s bonus article for paid subscribers. Your support makes Tabletops possible every week. Thank you.

You know the axiom: Apple products feel magical because of the tight integration between hardware, software, and services — making “the whole widget.” Apple wants to control every part of the experience from end to end. This is largely possible with iPhones and iPads because computers are sealed capsules of technology. They need only interface with the world through mediated sensors and networks. It’s not as clean-cut with architecture, where buildings must literally mesh with the environment. In many cases, an isolated structure is not even ideal.

This fundamental tension between control over the whole widget and respect for what came before is part of what makes Apple Store architecture so irresistibly fascinating. Just look at Apple Pasadena, built in a 1920s warehouse in the Old Pasadena Historic District.