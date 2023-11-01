Squaring the circle
Pudong, Jiefangbei, Kunming, and the relentless pursuit of perfection.
Here’s November’s bonus article for paid subscribers. Your support makes Tabletops possible every week. Thank you.
In 2006, Steve Jobs opened the doors of the cube. Four years later, Apple had one store in China and was ready to circle back with a second landmark location. By this time, people could square what you meant by “the cube.” That’s not an easy feat. So for Shanghai, Apple moved to the next solid.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Tabletopsto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.