The first Apple Store in New Delhi, Apple Saket, opened two days after the first in Mumbai. If you were to travel the approximately 1,400 km between the two locations and attend both openings, as some of the most dedicated people in the Apple community did, you would’ve experienced the full gamut of Apple’s latest store design in just 47 hours.

Significantly smaller than Apple BKC, Apple Saket would be a pretty typical mall-format Apple Store if not for its fascinating layout. The storefront is curved to a such a degree that half of the entrance is roughly perpendicular to the back wall. As a result, the store looks surprisingly open — almost freestanding in the middle of the mall. Exterior photos resemble a cross-section diagram.

Inside, the curiosities continue. Apple chose to keep the announcement barricade in place during the store’s media preview, something I can’t recall happening at any other opening in recent memory. That might be because its dimensional artwork, inspired by Delhi’s gates, was just so captivating. The barricade quickly became a magnet for photos, and it was almost a shame to tear it down. That’s why I continue to advocate against the constant reuse of the “heritage” logo for smaller store openings. People love the extra effort of fresh artwork.

That custom artwork extended to a souvenir tote bag and sticker — distinct from Apple BKC’s — and digital signage around the mall celebrating New Delhi’s big day. Despite the size difference between India’s two stores, both have been packed to maximum occupancy for several days in a row. Queues continue to form.

Lastly, I was especially intrigued by the store’s graphic panel, which still features the iPhone 14 Pro imagery Apple rolled out last fall. Visuals have been updated twice since then.

Currently, this single piece of fabric is the only Apple Store graphic panel in India. In fact, to find the next nearest store with one, you’d have to fly roughly 2,200 km in a straight line to Apple Mall of the Emirates in Dubai. Is it logistically challenging for Apple to secure the right supplies at the right time to a store this remote? Was Apple Saket originally merchandised and ready to open last fall, but the latest materials simply did not arrive in time for a revised schedule? I don’t know, but given the fact that India’s stores have been promised and delayed for years, I think it’s a plausible explanation.

Shenzhen update

Apple MixC Shenzhen, China’s 45th Apple Store, finally has an opening date: April 28 at 10 a.m. Let me know if you’ll be there!

New Support videos

Apple Support has published a series of great new “Switch to iPhone” clips with tips for perspective customers. Despite the fact that these were uploaded to the Apple Germany YouTube page, the videos were actually filmed at Apple Marché Saint-Germain in Paris earlier this year.

(Thanks, Filip!)

Grow Your Business with Apple

In May, members of Apple’s product teams will join guests at Apple SoHo, Carnegie Library, and Michigan Avenue to discuss tools that can help grow a small business. The three exclusive Today at Apple sessions are scheduled for May 2nd, 4th, and 11th.

Featured image

Apple Brompton Road

Photo via Justin Bramwell.