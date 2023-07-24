Apple Tice’s Corner reopened on Saturday in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. The new store is the same width as the original location and built in the same exact space, but that’s where the similarities end.

It comes as no surprise that Apple didn’t reference the black paneled 2001 entrance it replaced — the last facade of its kind. While it’s impossible not to miss it just a bit, it’s also hard to dislike what replaced it — full windows that allow more light inside set below a narrow band of bright quartz panels. After almost two years of this store design style, the proportions of the entrance still managed to be unique.

Also new outside is a row of protective bollards wrapping the entire sidewalk area in front of the store. Apple is one of few tenants in the entire mall with bollards, and I’m so glad to see they’re taking the lead in collision safety on all new store projects.

Inside, the store is four tables wide and three deep, plus a row at the back for Today at Apple and Pickup. One of the two structural columns from the original floor plan is still visible next to the second row of tables. The other is now presumably in a much-expanded backstage — the new store appears to have considerably less depth than before. It’s easy to forget that Apple Store renovations improve both the customer experience and the employee experience.

The Cafe at Apple Park Visitor Center began as a place to enjoy quick, high-quality drinks and snacks, like coffee, tea, Domori chocolates, and C.J. Olson nuts. Over the years, Apple has gradually expanded the menu with pastries, cookies, and more snack and drink options.

Starting this month, the Cafe has effectively become a full restaurant with the addition of packaged sandwiches and salads. Since the Cafe has no dedicated kitchen beyond the espresso bar, food is prepared at Apple Park and delivered regularly. I think this new menu will be a hit — it’s the general public’s first opportunity to taste recipes inspired by Caffè Macs.

Apple Park Visitor Center might’ve just become one of the nicest quick dining options in Cupertino. The nearest public restaurants, located in Main Street Cupertino, are about a 20 minute walk away.

Over the past few years, artist André Wee has collaborated with Apple in Singapore on several incredible 3D illustrations that support Today at Apple. His latest work on the video wall at Apple Orchard Road is an animated backdrop for the Swift Explorers program. Check out this gallery to see the details.

