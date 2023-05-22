In the history of Apple Retail design, there are five days I recognize as watershed moments:

May 19, 2001: The opening of Apple Tysons Corner, the first Apple Store October 16, 2004: The introduction of mini stores and a preview of the all-stainless steel design language that defined a decade of stores May 19, 2006: The opening of Apple Fifth Avenue, a moment that raised the architectural profile of Apple Retail forever September 19, 2015: The opening of Apple Brussels and Infinite Loop and the introduction of the “New Store Design” September 24, 2021: The opening of Apple The Mall at Bay Plaza and the addition of Apple Pickup spaces

After last week, I’m adding a sixth day to the list: May 19, 2023: The reopening of Apple Tysons Corner.

Over the next few weeks on Tabletops, I plan to dissect the changes that were unveiled last Friday in an attempt to better explain to you and personally understand the direction of Apple Retail. Though your local stores may not change dramatically for years to come, the ideas introduced at Tysons Corner will immediately and eternally impact all Retail decisions going forward, as well as the content of this newsletter.

Today I’m going to focus on details and personal observations — from clap out at the old store to every new bit of merchandising and fixture design. This post is an attempt to catalog the store objectively for your study. Along the way I’ll be sharing more than 150 photos of overlooked moments and subtle changes that are easy to miss but so important to the greater story.