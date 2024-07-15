Do you feel a sense of déjà vu? On Friday, July 12, Apple celebrated the launch of Vision Pro in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

While the rollout is now predictable, it still remains fascinating. With every new launch we get to see which stores Apple thinks could benefit from some special displays. Let’s take a look.

Apple Kurfürstendamm via Filip Chudzinski

So far, I’ve located 20 stores across the five latest launch countries that were given sofa-filled Demo Zones. Let me know if I’ve missed any.

Apple Milton Keynes via Jordan Pass

Australia: Sydney, Chadstone, Brisbane, Rundle Place

Canada: Pacific Centre, Eaton Centre, Yorkdale

Germany: Kurfürstendamm, Jungfernstieg, Düsseldorf, Rosenstraße

France: Champs-Élysées, Marché Saint-Germain

United Kingdom: Regent Street, Covent Garden, Brompton Road, Battersea, Birmingham, Milton Keynes, Meadowhall

Apple Regent Street via Arjun Kharpal

In addition, most of these stores have white Spotlight Tables to highlight Vision Pro display devices, and several have illuminated window displays: Sydney, Pacific Centre, Champs-Élysées, Marché Saint-Germain, Rosenstraße, Regent Street, Battersea, and Brompton Road.

Apple Pacific Centre via Justin Tse

Apple Sydney via @oliverw

At Apple Champs-Élysées in Paris, there’s an extra special fixture upstairs: a tiny Apple Vision Pro riser just long enough for one display device:

Apple’s had several months now to modify the launch strategy based on customer feedback, and the fact that, aside from minor tweaks, they haven’t, points to how well-considered this launch was from day one. The fixtures work great. The demos are compelling. The store employees have excellent training. If Vision Pro takes off, it’ll undoubtedly owe no small part of its success to Apple Retail.

3D landmark

Apple has added a custom-designed 3D landmark to Apple Maps for Apple Sainte-Catherine in Montreal, Quebec. Peek inside and you’ll see the store modeled well, though not perfectly. The upper level is depicted with intact Genius Bar displays, fixtures which were removed some time ago. This is the first Apple Store in Canada to gain a 3D landmark and the ninth worldwide.

Shayden Summit

On July 8, Apple Summit Sierra in Reno, Nevada was renamed Apple Shayden Summit. Later that day, the name briefly reverted to Summit Sierra, but eventually returned to Shayden Summit the next day. According to web archives, The Summit Reno mall changed its name back in December 2023, and this is Apple simply following their lead.

Featured image

Apple Covent Garden

Photo via PLLEO.