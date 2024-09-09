Apple loves to spotlight its stores during iPhone season, and this year is no exception. Since last week, there are three new updates to share.

Mall of Scandinavia

Last Thursday, Apple announced that Apple Mall of Scandinavia will open on September 20. The store’s webpage offers wallpapers and a fantastic animated logo that was designed by artist Henrietta Nyvang.

I’ve been talking about this store since January when Apple publicly announced its location, published a design rendering, and pre-announced the closure of Apple Väla Centrum — exceedingly rare strategic moves for any new store. Now there’s nothing left to do but wait. I’m really glad to see this one finally opening. It’s the first bit of good news for Sweden since the Kungsträdgården saga.

Del Amo

In Torrance, California, Apple Del Amo will soon open at Del Amo Fashion Center. The store’s webpage went live on Friday, and hiring in Torrance began in April. The space is located on the main level of the mall between lululemon and Madewell in two combined units that were once home to J.Crew and Chico’s. No opening date has been announced yet, but I think that a smart reader like yourself can probably make an educated guess.

Mall of Georgia

Last week, I mentioned that Buford’s Apple Mall of Georgia was almost ready to reopen in a new location. Now the date is official: September 14 at 10:00 a.m. The old store will be closed on September 13 as the team prepares the new space.

Give us a moment

Apple Old Orchard via @pijiuhuaaa

Across the U.S., several stores are currently under renovation. In each location, large temporary walls have been built around the portion of the store home to the video wall and Forum. Text on each barricade reads, “Give us a moment. We’re making some improvements in this part of the store.”

Apple Park Meadows via Ben Grossman

So far, I’ve spotted these renovations at Apple Old Orchard, Park Meadows, and Century City, but there may be other stores with similar construction work in progress. If you know of any other locations, let me know.

Apple Century City via Google Maps

I don’t want to spoil the surprise, so you’ll have to let your imagination run wild dreaming up what might be happening here.

In Seoul, South Korea, an even larger, though likely unrelated construction project is underway at Apple Myeongdong. Since August, a large portion of the store’s facade has been covered with a barricade sporting a textured variety of the six-color Apple logo that I haven’t seen before. I haven’t heard any details about what’s happening here. The store is only a bit more than two years old, so I would imagine it’s likely maintenance work.

By the way, remember when I told you that the Boardroom at Apple Shibuya was now being used to display desktop Macs? Apparently, that experiment has already ended.

Apple Marseille

Photo via @remybar.