Starting today, I’m making a few changes: Paywalled posts are going away, and I’m exploring new, more affordable ways to support my projects. Let me explain:

As a thank you to paid subscribers, I’ve provided one bonus, paywalled newsletter every month. But because I believe access to information shouldn’t be tied to your disposable income, this has always felt like a significant compromise. About 5% of Tabletops subscribers are paid — and for that I’m very grateful — but it means that very few people ever see the bonus posts. In addition, they take significantly more time for me to prepare than the free newsletter everyone can read. Paywalled posts have typically focused on store history, so occasionally I’ll bring more of this kind of writing to the weekly public newsletter.

I’ve also become increasingly dissatisfied with Substack as a publishing platform. I haven’t found a financially sustainable alternative yet, but I welcome your suggestions. For now, I’ve added a permanent 25% off coupon to new subscriptions, which means you can support this newsletter (and the development of Facades) for a more affordable $3.75/mo. If you’re uncomfortable giving a cut to Substack, I understand and am continuing to research other options. Paid subscriptions are a totally optional way to help me.

Year of the dragon

In Japan, Apple is celebrating the new year with a special year of the dragon AirTag and a Japan New Year Edition Apple Gift Card. Stores in Japan are decorated with window decals and special easels. Apple Omotesando has an extra-special dragon window:

Watch banned

For a moment over the holiday break, Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models were unavailable to purchase in-store and online in the U.S. due to a patent dispute. The disruption led to some very unusual displays in U.S. stores, where it’s a bit more challenging to elegantly remove a product from sale than on a webpage.

Sparse, temporary risers featuring Apple Watch SE and simply labeled “ WATCH” were added to Apple Watch display tables. Demo models were reduced, and the Explore app running on the iPads was pared back to highlight Apple Watch SE.

The Apple Watch Hermès bay at Apple Park Visitor Center was also removed and replaced with a new display featuring recycled Nike bands, though it’s unclear to me if this was related to the ban or simply a change of seasons.

Since Apple appealed the sales ban, more watch models have begun to reappear in stores.

New year, new shirts

In December, Apple Park Visitor Center launched a new range of white and black t-shirts inspired by vintage Apple designs. Some popular picks from previous seasons have also returned. My two favorites, “Hello Screen” and “Macintosh Drawing,” taken from the Macintosh 128k box, seem fitting for the Mac’s upcoming 40th anniversary. It’s my understanding that, for a few more weeks, these same shirts are also available at Apple Infinite Loop.

Special delivery

Photographer @shloime14 captured a rare moment during door maintenance at Apple Fifth Avenue that offers a fascinating look at the delicate job of replacing Apple Store glass:

In the shot, a representative from Apple’s structural glass partner Seele is seen guiding a door panel as it moves into place. The work requires what Seele calls a “vacuum lifter,” a device specifically developed to safely move large panes. It’s rare to see a project like this happen during the day, but with a store open 24/7, any time is the right time.

Bay Street

Apple Bay Street in Emeryville, California will reopen on January 8. The store has been closed for renovations since September 11.

Featured image

Apple Cotai Strip

Photo via tommao.