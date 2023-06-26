Apple Pudong via @果铺知道

Two more Apple Stores are set to be refreshed. Apple Coconut Point in Estero, Florida is closed from June 26, and Apple I Gigli near Florence, Italy will close from July 2. As of now, I’m not expecting either temporary closure to include a full store redesign.

In Shanghai, significant maintenance work and improvements are still underway at two stores. Portions of Apple Nanjing East are partially closed while work to install Avenues throughout the store continues. It’s the first time Apple has updated a classic store in this manner since video wall upgrades ended. At Apple Pudong, the store’s landmark glass cylinder entrance closed in May and was recently completely encased in temporary scaffolding. Customers can enter the store through a temporary entrance above the plaza.

Apple Vélizy 2 via Nicolas Lasareff

Work continues at Apple Tice’s Corner, Apple Pasadena, and Apple Vélizy 2. All three locations are currently closed.

Birkdale Village

Apple has apparently confirmed to The Charlotte Observer that it will open a new store at Birkdale Village in Huntersville, North Carolina early next year. I chose the word “apparently” because it’s uncharacteristic of Apple to talk about future stores with such specificity — but perhaps an exception is warranted here. After the sudden and dramatic closure of Apple Northlake Mall in March, Apple made no secret that a new store in the Charlotte area was coming. Birkdale Village is the only property that makes sense.

Apple’s future space at 8805 Townley Road is a corner location with great visibility.

Illustri Festival 2023

Apple has again partnered with Illustri Festival to bring a collaborative mural to the steps of Apple Piazza Liberty in Milan. This year’s artwork, titled Continua a fiorire, was created by artists Lucrezia Viperina, Francesco Poroli, Serena Gianoli, and Luca Font. It’ll be on display until July 2.

From May to October, Today at Apple is also hosting a series of sessions at the store with the support of the Municipality of Milan. Check out the calendar here.

Can you help?

I’ve been working on compiling a significant amount of historical data about Apple Store openings, and I need your help to fill in the last few gaps. Much of this information is totally undocumented or buried beyond discovery on social media.

If you attended any of the following openings/reopenings, please send me a message. I’m looking to verify a few details about each event. Thanks for your help!

2017: Smith Haven

2014: Westfarms, Northridge, International Plaza

2013: Fashion Show

2012: Syracuse, Chatswood Chase, Carrefour Laval, Walt Whitman, Christiana Mall, Millenia, Sherway Gardens, Kenwood Towne Centre, Manchester Arndale

2010: Christiana Mall, Trafford Centre

2009: Bethesda Row, Mission Viejo

2008: Bridgewater, Aventura

2007: Bay Street, Glendale Galleria, The Falls, Lenox Square, Houston Galleria, Somerset, Millenia

2005: The Westchester

Featured image

Apple 信義 A13

Photo via @8tn89.