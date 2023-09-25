Apple Michigan Avenue

Every September, the retail design and merchandising teams at Apple cook up something special to celebrate the launch of new iPhones and Apple Watches. This year is no exception. Across the world, a handful of significant stores received full window treatments. “Curtain Takeover,” seen at Apple Michigan Avenue, Union Square, The Grove, Orchard Road, Omotesando, and Rosenthaler Straße, highlights the titanium finish of iPhone 15 Pro.

I’ll be sharing the rest of my photos from Apple Michigan Avenue and Lincoln Park soon on Instagram .

Thousands of tiny reflective paliettes are pinned to floor-to-ceiling curtains in a sinuous pattern mirroring the iPhone 15 Pro wallpaper. The paliettes shimmer in the sunshine and cast dappled shadows on the floor. Each set of curtains is unique to its location and weighted at the ground.

“Color Takeover,” seen at Fifth Avenue, Aventura, Regent Street, Champs-Élysées, Passeig de Gràcia, Central World, BKC, Sanlitun, Nanjing East, and Canton Road, fills each window pane with a flash of color matching the subdued finishes of iPhone 15.

Every takeover store plus Apple Sydney also received Spotlight Tables for both iPhone models. Spotlight Tables are covered by a roughly half-inch-thick white surface with cutouts for custom MagSafe docks. In the center, each iPhone finish is presented on a polished pedestal.

Another small group of stores received pairs of new window displays. Each fixture resembles a glowing orb and contains two iPhones. Vinyl decals on the windows read “Titanium” and “Newphoria.” With the help of some friends, I’ve identified thirteen locations with orb window displays. If I’m missing any, please let me know: Tysons Corner, Palo Alto, Avalon, Lincoln Road, Walnut Street, Scottsdale Quarter, Yorkdale, Amsterdam, Shinsaibashi, Holiday Plaza Shenzhen, Chaoyang Joy City, Ginza, MixC Chengdu.

Apple MixC Chengdu via @果铺知道

New Apple Watch band bays highlight Series 9. The center of each bay has been replaced with a black “9” set against a matte black panel. Two watches spring from the center of the 9 on glowing streaks of color. It’s a look reminiscent of the second generation iPod nano TV ad. A larger version of this display with a third watch can be found in the Experience Room at Apple Tysons Corner and Battersea, along with a new Carbon Neutral bay. If you have my merchandising app Bentos, you can add this .zip to your library to explore the bay in 3D. Apple Watch Discovery Tables have added new Carbon Neutral dock decals and Series 9 risers to match.

I’d love to see photos from your local store on launch day or any day. My inbox and DMs on your social network of choice are always open.

Bandbreite

Since it’s launch season, I want to take a moment to highlight Bandbreite, the passion project of my friend and designer Filip. Bandbreite is an indispensable app for those maintaining an Apple Watch band collection, and I think anyone who enjoys Facades will appreciate it just as much. The Bandbreite team just pushed out a big update with an all-new watchOS 10 design and is celebrating their third anniversary.

Featured image

Apple Canton Road

Photo via @xuliec.