On Tuesday, Apple launched Shop with a Specialist over Video, an online shopping experience that connects you with Apple Specialists from the comfort of home. Now, as a Tabletops reader who can identify the age of a store by its ceiling material alone, you probably don’t need help shopping for an iPhone. But do not dismiss this service: Shop with a Specialist over Video is a thoughtful, privacy-focused tool you should absolutely recommend to friends and family members.

Assuming you’re in the U.S., visiting this page on the Apple Store Online will allow you to begin a live video session. Click the big blue button and you’ll be connected immediately (in my case, within seconds). You don’t need to log in with an Apple ID or provide any personal information — the session is essentially anonymous in all the ways that matter. The Specialist won’t see you either, since video sessions are one-way. No need to comb your hair or get off the couch.

Once connected, the service mirrors its in-store twin. While online Specialists don’t work at actual Apple Stores*, they’re provided with the same training. That means that even though Apple is initially focusing Shop with a Specialist over Video on iPhone sales, you can start a session to learn about any product. I asked for advice on purchasing a new iPad for my parents.

The Specialist will share their screen with you and step through features and product configurations. (This didn’t work on my first session, but you can always call back.) If you’d like to place an order, they’re able to set up a cart and guide you through the purchasing process.

I’ve said this before, but it bears repeating: Shop with a Specialist feels like a service I should be paying for. The Specialists offer a level of attention and expertise I’d expect when shopping at Hermès or for a new car — not a $30 AirTag. It’s actually a shame this service is initially U.S. only, because it’s those in countries with fewer Apple Stores who could benefit from it the most.

*Specialists use a Webex-style virtual background that simulates an Apple Store environment. I assume this background is entirely composited and not real store photography, but for fun, let’s try to determine which stores it could be. There are 54 locations with trees, which narrows it down quite a bit. Of those, 33 have stone walls and indoor trees. The trees in question have integrated seating, which narrows it down to 28. Since there are no Avenues or windows visible behind the trees and tables are present, that leaves only one plausible option: the entryway of Apple Marché Saint-Germain. Take a closer look at the stone, though. It has a unique texture, one that I’ve only ever seen at Apple Bağdat Caddesi. I bet the wall was composited from this store.

Coming soon

Apple’s fifth store in South Korea, Apple Gangnam, will open in Seoul on March 31. This walking tour near Sinnonhyeon Station offers a good look at the surrounding area and the artwork covering the store.

Though it was announced earlier, Apple Gangnam won’t actually be the first store opening of 2023. Apple The Summit in Birmingham, Alabama, is moving a few steps to this former Williams Sonoma location on March 25. The Summit is one of the more rural Apple Store locations in the U.S., so it may be difficult to track down photos from the opening to share. If you’re planning to attend, please let me know!

Apple Confluence reopens

via MacGeneration

Apple Confluence in Lyon, France has reopened, and Consomac and MacGeneration shared some photos of subtle and unusual updates at the store.

To fully appreciate these changes, it’s helpful to familiarize yourself with the store’s original appearance. The most obvious difference is the relocation of the Apple logo from the entrance doors to a new stainless steel panel left of the entryway. The sliding doors have been replaced with swinging doors.

The Genius Bar, Startup counters, classic tables, and original floor are gone — fairly standard changes. More surprising is the addition of plug tables, which we know were discontinued in 2021. The specific model of table without a center channel added at Confluence hasn’t been used since 2018. Maybe they’re refurbished?

Little details

Apple Union Square via @BrianYuH750

For the first time in several years, Apple has redesigned its iPad merchandising with new opaque white stands. You might recall that the original 2010 iPad stands were acrylic wedges with a slightly concave center. That design was later simplified to become an acrylic ring. The latest design matches well with the most recent iPad and Apple Watch risers.

Stores with Forums have also been receiving new counter-height podiums to use during Today at Apple sessions. As much as this is an improvement for Creative Pros, part of me will miss the ingenuity of two stacked Forum seats.

Featured image

Apple 三里屯

Photo via 無简直 (Weibo).