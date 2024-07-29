Last week, Apple added photo galleries to the webpages for three store locations — The Exchange TRX, Pudong, and ifc mall. TRX, of course, is all new, but the galleries in Shanghai and Hong Kong highlight the results of the renovation work I’ve been telling you about this year. These are also the first store galleries to include Apple Vision Pro Demo Zones.

From top to bottom: The Exchange TRX, Pudong, and ifc mall.

The hero image for Apple Festival Walk was also updated, presumably because Apple already had a photographer in Hong Kong, and the store was lightly updated early this year.

Festival Walk

I won’t reiterate the changes to each store here, but you can check out the back issues of Tabletops to read more about the renovations at Apple Pudong, Apple ifc mall, and Apple Festival Walk.

Miami

Recently, Apple opened hiring for a new store. This time, the fun is on the southeast coast — Miami. It was in April that Apple began hiring for a store on the southwest coast — Torrance.

The Miami metropolitan area is flush with great Apple Stores, and one more paramount location near the center of downtown will place it among the areas with the top concentration of Apple architecture worldwide. Perhaps most notably, the majority of this investment has come since 2017. Since then, five of the nine stores along the coast have opened or been significantly renovated.

MixC Chengdu

Restoration work is underway at Apple MixC Chengdu in western central China. The entire outdoor entrance to the store, save the door, is covered by a temporary wall emblazoned with two giant Apple logos. And it showed up in two phases: first with one section of wall, then the rest of the facade.

I’m told this is maintenance work, not a new look. The store also has a large mall entrance, so aside from the temporary loss of natural light, it’s unlikely store operations will be disrupted too much.

Apple 名古屋栄

Photo via @yesman8578.