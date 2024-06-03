Apple’s first store in Malaysia opens on June 22 at 10 a.m. It’s not often that Apple Stores enter a new country — making it happen takes an enormous effort. As with the first stores in India, this project has been years in the making.

Rumors of a store in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s capital, began at least as far back as 2018. As the project began to take shape, the store became an open secret online. It’s hard to hide a structure this impressive.

Inside the mall, below ground level via @t0ny.t0ny.ch0pper

Apple The Exchange TRX is located in a mall of the same name slightly southeast of the iconic Petronas Towers. The Exchange TRX opened last November, at which time anticipation of Apple’s arrival reached fever pitch. Hiring for this location began all the way back in late 2022.

For the many readers chiefly familiar with U.S. shopping malls, the scale of The Exchange TRX might come as a shock. The mall boasts more than 400 stores spread over 1.3 million square feet of retail space. On the roof is a 10-acre park, and in the center of the park is the outdoor entrance to the three-story Apple Store.

At first glance, the pavilion may seem like a pyramid built to honor the Apple Bezier Corner, but Malaysians have given it a more proper endearment, comparing the roof design to tudung saji, a traditional Malay food cover.

We’ll study this store in much greater detail when it opens. I think it goes without saying that this will be Apple’s most significant opening of 2024.

Apple Watch Pride Edition

Apple’s annual Pride Collection has arrived, and with it comes new displays in stores worldwide. As always, this is a great opportunity to highlight store photography shared by the Apple community.

Apple Fifth Avenue via @pijiuhuaaa

Apple Rosenthaler Straße via @storetellee

New Pride bays in 5, 10, and 15-foot configurations are featured in stores with Avenues. In addition, every store has a special Apple Watch riser and demo iPads loaded with a Pride-themed video loop. Both the risers and matching bays are tactile displays created from individual threads of polyester yarn stretched over a black backdrop. The dimensional effect is subtle from a distance but immediately noticeable up close.

Featured image

Apple 成都太古里

Photo via @西瓜哥哥🍉.