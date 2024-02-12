Apple Vision Pro stole the spotlight last week, but there’s more new in stores. February is Black History Month, which means a new Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Band has arrived.

At the beginning of the month, stores around the world outfit their band bays and display table risers with new Black Unity-themed designs.

Both the risers and Avenue bays are dimensional, with floral blooms layered to create depth. There’s also a new animation on the display table iPads. Unlike past years, these fixtures no longer include App Clips Codes to download the matching Unity watch face.

As far as I’ve seen, the Black Unity risers in U.S. stores have two sets of two pedestals with display watches, while international stores have a slightly more intricate design featuring three sets of three.

Apple Park Visitor Center added a special installation based on the same floral design. This display replaces the previous Carbon Neutral bay:

Select Apple Stores like Carnegie Library, SoHo, Michigan Avenue, and Tower Theatre are also hosting special Black History Month Today at Apple sessions later in February.

Speaking of Today at Apple, the U.S. session lineup is looking at bit thin these days. Here’s the calendar for the Santa Clara Valley:

Since the launch of Vision Pro, store schedules have been cleared to accommodate as many demo appointments as possible. Based on the demand and extremely positive online reception to the demos, this was a great move. Sessions are still quickly filling every day, though availability seems to be improving.

I do wonder, though, how long Today at Apple will be sidelined, or if it’ll be rethought in the context of Vision Pro. Could today’s group sessions ever accommodate a product that requires one-on-one setup for every customer? Do stores have enough tables and team members to effectively host more than an occasional demo appointment alongside daily sessions?

What about stores with Demo Zones, some of which have taken over the Forum? Will the sofas and cabinets just disappear when the glow of the launch fades? The fixtures certainly look built to last for years.

In its current form, Vision Pro is a stationary device, and store employees ask you to remain seated while using it. It’s hard to imagine a near future where the product is displayed and demoed without dedicated seating.

An interesting renovation was recently completed at Apple Festival Walk in Hong Kong. The store’s unusual L-shaped layout concealed a long Genius Bar in the back left alcove. That bar has now been replaced with a new combination Genius Bar and Apple Pickup zone. A graphic panel was removed from the back wall to fit backlit Genius and Pickup signage. In the main store area, one section of graphic panel and counter was replaced by a Feature Bay.

This new bar is split in half by a walkway, and like other recent Genius Bars offers low, accessible counters on each end. I’ve counted at least two dozen stores with a similar new bar design, but there are likely more. Let me know if you see an upgrade at your local store.

Elsewhere in Hong Kong, renovations continue at Apple ifc Mall, where the uppermost floor has been closed since December.

