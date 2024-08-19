This week, I have just a few items to share.

Design delights

I recently discovered the website of Studio fnt, the graphic design studio behind new store opening campaigns for Apple Gangnam, Hanam, and Hongdae in South Korea. This group created the special logos for all three stores and developed matching suites of branded materials including barricades, digital billboards, websites, online ads, media passes, and souvenirs distributed to visitors at the opening.

The studio has published three pages outlining each project with tons of beautiful, comprehensive photography. Jaemin Lee, art director on all three projects, also has pages with details on each project.

I encourage you to check them all out:

Bridge Street

Apple Bridge Street in Huntsville, Alabama is getting ready to reopen in a new location. A message posted on Apple’s website over the weekend states, “A brand-new Apple Bridge Street is coming soon.” No opening date has been announced at this time.

Apple Bridge Street opened in May 2008 and is one of two stores in Alabama. The other, Apple The Summit, reopened in a new space in March 2023. I’m expecting the new Bridge Street location to look quite similar.

Apple Business Connect

Apple Lincoln Park via @pijiuhuaaa

In the U.S., stores in some markets are promoting Apple Business Connect, the tool businesses can use to manage their presence in apps like Apple Maps. Souvenir cards that fit into gift card stands have been spotted at several locations.

On the back, each card says, “Control how you show up across Apple. 1. Scan the QR code. 2. Sign in and register your business with Apple. 3. Add location information and personalize your place card with photos, your logo and actions for Maps, Wallet, Siri and more.” A QR code leads here.

Featured image

Apple 静安

Photo via @远方的沛吖.