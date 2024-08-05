Back in the days when software could be weighed and measured, the release of a new operating system was as big of a deal as any other hardware release. But let’s not forget: updates weren’t free. Mac OS X Panther, released on October 24, 2003 at 8:00 p.m., cost $129.

It was within this context that Apple created “Night of the Panther,” a one-night special event hosted at all 65 U.S. Apple Retail Stores. (The first international Apple Store was still a month away.)

Apple Palo Alto via OSNews (archive link)

The kick-off events included “free gifts, great savings, theater demos and a chance to win a Mac.”

In Phil Schiller’s own words:

Tomorrow night tens of thousands of Mac users across the country will be the first to experience the exciting new features of Panther, including Exposé, a revolutionary breakthrough in user interface design, and iChat AV desktop video conferencing.

Apple Menlo Park via Ernie

This wasn’t the first time Apple hosted an in-store software launch party. In 2002, there was a similar event (archive link) for Mac OS X Jaguar, complete with giant cutout X logos. Later, in 2005, Apple unleashed Tiger.

Based on old photos and firsthand accounts (archive link) of those who attended, Night of the Panther was a grand old time, and the carnival atmosphere of the evening is one that’s perhaps impossible to fully appreciate today.

Apple International Plaza via Lee Bennett / MacMinute

Apple distributed souvenir dog tags, and software enthusiasts filled the store to see the new operating system demoed live on the big screen. Employees carted out tall temporary shelving units with copies of Panther in tow.

Oh, and there was one more thing: Apple offered a 10% discount on items purchased with Panther and 10% off *any Mac.*

One MacRumors Forum member chimed in:

So tonight only?!! I mean, heck, my wife just had a baby today....that should be an excuse to get the discount tomrrow as well, right?

Sorry, beware_phog. One night only. Big stickers plastered on the pinstripe glass dividers at every store spelled out the terms. MacRumors Forum member Samo didn’t miss the sale:

This year there was just one line around the block at the SoHo store, instead of two for Jaguar. I arrived fairly close to 8:00, and even then it was 20 minutes wait to get in.



This store was giving out wrapping paper designed by Rex Ray and the dog tags, and at various points they pitched out black t-shirts. Somehow I managed to miss out on the tags and the shirt. Must have been the distraction of buying this new PowerBook G4 15-inch 1.25 Ghz. It's a beautiful machine, and sweeter still at 10% off (which covered the AppleCare too).

The big cat bender wasn’t limited to Apple Stores. Macworld reported that Night of the Panther events were also hosted at resellers like CompUSA and various Mac User Groups. Some people were really excited about Fast User Switching:

It’s all practically unrecognizable up against the smooth, elegant product introductions of recent memory. No sofas, no Spotlight Tables. Just a night of unadulterated, gratuitous fun.

Low tide at The Pier

via Clarissa Cimino

Remember The Pier Shops at Caesars? That’s ok, apparently nobody else does either. This past week, I received some photos from the former site of Apple The Pier, which was Apple’s only store in southern New Jersey. That location opened almost exactly 18 years ago, on August 19, 2006, and closed more than 6 years ago, on June 30, 2018.

Several Apple Stores have closed, and many more have relocated, leaving behind vacant units in malls. That’s not new. But these spaces almost always seem to get quickly scooped up by another tenant, even if that tenant sells sheepskin slippers.

As far as I can tell, not only has Apple The Pier never been occupied by another retailer since closing, the store hasn’t even been totally gutted. It appears to have sat frozen in time since summer 2018. Take a look between the doors: the store is almost totally intact, minus the furniture, Genius Bar monitors, and ceiling tiles. That’s Apple’s flooring, Apple’s walls, Apple’s aluminum channel track lighting, and Apple’s glass-faced fire extinguisher box. That’s even Apple’s easel, standing alone in the center. Wild!

via Clarissa Cimino

Apple The Pier on opening day via Brian Wilson

The Pier (later Playground Pier and now ACX1 Studios on the Atlantic City Boardwalk), is looking pretty sad. Last month, WPG Talk Radio profiled the site in an article titled, “A Walk Inside New Jersey’s Emptiest Shopping Mall.” The space is now used for film production. I’m hoping for a period piece on the early days of Apple Retail.

Featured image

Apple Michigan Avenue

Photo via Arun Venkatesan.