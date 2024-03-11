Shanghai’s eighth Apple Store is almost here. Apple Jing’an opens on March 21 at 7 p.m. It will become the second new store of 2024 and the third new location in China in less than a year. Apple is currently celebrating the arrival of spring with artwork depicting white magnolias, Shanghai’s city flower.

Jing’an is a district just west of Pudong, the site of Shanghai’s first Apple Store. Apple has selected an incredible location on the outskirts of Jing’an Park, a public space facing Jing’an Temple, a famous Buddhist landmark built and rebuilt several times since 247 AD.

The Apple Store itself is located within Jing’an Temple Square (静安寺广场), a circular, sunken plaza adjacent to the Shanghai Metro. The original square was completed in 1999 and facilitated performances, shops, and metro access until December 2017, when it closed for renovation.

The opening of Apple Jing’an has been anticipated for many years. Rumors go back so far, in fact, that they practically predate my time studying Apple Retail. The store number alone — R678 — is proof. Apple Global Harbor, also in Shanghai, is R683. It opened in May 2016. Last December, R796 opened. Given the project’s extended timeline, I’m expecting Apple Jing’an to have some design elements we haven’t seen in a while.

According to the store’s official Apple Music playlist, Apple Jing’an is “Apple's second largest global flagship store, second only to the flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York.” (This description is only visible if you view the playlist in China.) While exciting, the admission is a bit odd because Apple rarely uses the term “flagship” in public. The playlist also refers to the Apple community colloquially as Fruit Fans (“果粉"), another peculiar choice. Either way, this store is clearly worth paying close attention to.

Apple Jing’an viewed from the Jing’an Temple side via @永恒在天

The Jing'an District Information Office released renderings of the renovated square in 2020, and in July 2021, hiring for the store began. Construction progress stalled at an early stage in 2022, leading to online speculation that Apple had canceled its plans. Finally, in early 2023 a second building permit was approved and the store began to take shape.

When metro construction is complete, visitors will have direct access to Apple from Jing’an Temple Station. Exits 5 and 15 open onto the square.

While you wait for the opening, you can download some great wallpapers on Apple’s website. Apple has also prepared a collection of albums, podcasts, and apps to celebrate the store. From March 23 through April 30, Today at Apple will offer special sessions for Shanghai.

Fresh accessories

In addition to new Apple Watch bands and iPhone cases, special third-party accessories launched in stores and online in some parts of Asia just in time for spring.

Where the accessories are available, stores have added bright new cherry blossom displays. Here’s a look from Apple Zhujiang New Town:

Apple also refreshed some of its own charging accessories this past week. The cables and power adapters themselves haven’t changed, but the packaging has been updated with more recyclable materials. As Macotakara notes, gone are the plastic hang tags and PET film seals. A new label on the back of each box reads, “Please recycle this box.”

Old vs. new via @果铺知道

