Apple Camp is returning this summer for its 22nd year. Apple has published a preview page for this year’s sessions, which will open for registration soon. You can sign up for updates.

We invite kids 6–10 and their families to create their own interactive storybook with custom audio and fun 3D shapes on iPad.

Last year, Apple Camp was open to kids ages 8–12, and early versions of the program (archive link) were geared toward students in grades 1–9. This, I think, represents how much more accessible technology has become over the past two decades. The original syllabus was entirely Mac-based.

It’s fascinating to think that some of the first Apple Camp attendees are in their mid-30s today and now shaping the creative industries they were first introduced to at their local store. A few have even taught new campers. Apple Camp is Apple Retail’s first true multigenerational education initiative.

The World in My Hand

Artist Katie Paterson and architectural studio Zeller & Moye, creators of Mirage at Apple Park Visitor Center, are exhibiting a slice of their work in Munich, Germany. Well, 70 slices to be exact.

The World in My Hand is a new exhibition at The Alexander Tutsek-Stiftung, a non-profit foundation in Munich. The exhibition, which “traces the impact of the smartphone on contemporary art,” features approximately 50 works by 35 artists. Among those artists is Paterson.

Munich’s mini Mirage is a cylinder of 70 glass slices made from the sands of 70 different desert across the world — essentially a sampling of the 400 cast-glass pillars that make up the Apple Park sculpture.

The exhibition is open now through October 31. More information is available here.

A summer cubebuster

Here’s a strange one. A new poster for the upcoming movie A Quiet Place: Day One highlights the film’s stars Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn trying to escape danger while the glass panes of… Apple Fifth Avenue shatter around them.

Look, I haven’t seen either of the first two films in the A Quiet Place series, but I might have to head to the theater for this one just to see if the cube really makes an appearance. You know, for work purposes.

I’m definitely not the target demographic for this film, because my first observation was that the cube shown in the poster is the 90-pane version that was replaced in 2011. According to Wikipedia, A Quiet Place: Day One takes place before the first film in the series, which was released in 2018. But seven years before? I guess we’ll find out.

I’d also bet that the glass experts over at seele would take issue with the cube’s feeble presentation in this movie poster. The panes appear to have given away with remarkable frailty, when in reality, we know they crack much more elegantly. The poster also conveniently ignores the physics of the structural glass beams that criss-cross the ceiling.

And one more question: where are Nyong'o and Quinn headed? Hopefully not to the spiral stairs. The side exits weren’t added until 2019.

Featured image

Apple Carnegie Library

Photo via @rpdilla.