Select Apple Stores are celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a special collection of Today at Apple sessions called Created by Hip-Hop. From August 11–September 13, Apple Music, the Hip-Hop Education Center, and Hip-Hop DNA will join forces:

Come together to experience electric performances and connect with pioneering producers, DJs, MCs, and artists. You’ll discover untold stories, explore hip-hop history, and find out what’s to come.

Three events are coming up next week at Apple Fifth Avenue and Apple Williamsburg.

Separately, Apple Fifth Avenue will also host an exclusive on August 16 with Apple accessibility leader Sarah Herrlinger and nonspeaking autistic educator Jordyn Zimmerman.

A step up

Renovation efforts in China have changed the look of two of the newest Classic Stores. You may recall that in July, the ground level of Apple Taikoo Li Chengdu closed. It’s back open now and sporting an all-new terrazzo floor — upgraded from stone tile. The upper level is now closed. Earlier this year, the same upgrade came to Apple Nanjing IST. Each level of the store was resurfaced and the gray stone steps of the spiral staircase were rebuilt with terrazzo treads.

Apple Nanjing IST via Brian Bohan Yu

These stores opened during a design transition period and were built with a mixture of elements from different eras, like stainless steel walls and lightbox ceilings. The flooring upgrades bring greater consistency. Given Apple’s latest material preferences, I wouldn’t be surprised if these floors are made of bio-resin terrazzo.

Speaking of renovations, Apple I Gigli near Florence, Italy will reopen on August 16. It’s been closed since July 2.

Battersea revisited

Last week I mentioned Battersea Exhibits, a new collaboration between Today at Apple and Battersea Arts Centre. In addition to prints at the Curated Makers store, the pop-up exhibition has since opened outside Apple Battersea, where it will remain for the next three weeks.

Check out this gallery for a closer look.

Mac shopping

Apple Upper East Side in Manhattan made a special appearance in a recent episode of And Just Like That… on (HBO) Max. I’m not partial to romantic comedies, but I do love a good Apple Store, and the sunlight streaming into those towering windows never fails to impress. I just wish Carrie would’ve asked for a tour of the bank vault Boardroom.

