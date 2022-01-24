"We would never leave you."

Apple Yas Mall

Photo: Apple

It's a big year for Apple in the United Arab Emirates. Apple Yas Mall will finally get its moment in the sun when it moves to a brand new space on February 3.

Rewind to October 29, 2015. Apple Yas Mall and Apple Mall of The Emirates opened on the same day and became the first two Apple Stores in the UAE. As one of the first Apple Stores in the world built with the New Store Design and absolute first with those magical pivot doors, Apple Mall of the Emirates immediately upstaged its smaller, classic design kin.

The script will flip in a few days when Apple Yas Mall becomes the first New Store Opening of 2022 and reveals its towering new corner space. The wait was worth the reward and the timing is great — it's a big year for Apple in the United Arab Emirates.

What to watch for:

Will Apple bring its first dedicated Apple Pickup zone to the UAE?

Today at Apple: Yas Mall's old space was too small for immersive sessions.

Zuhause in Mitte

Illustration: Kati Szilágyi

Berlin's latest Apple Store, Apple Rosenthaler Straße, is launching a new Today at Apple collection that will run through July.

If you live in Berlin or are passing through, these artist-led sessions are always worth your time. Register here.

Featured Image

Apple The Mall at Bay Plaza (click through for gallery)

Chinese New Year

Apple designed a fun set of animated WeChat Red Packets for the Year of the Tiger. The illustrations match the special edition Tiger AirPods Pro and Red Packets given out at physical Apple Stores for the holiday.

Click through to watch the video in the tweet:

The Season Of Empathy

The season of giving is behind us, but the season of empathy is perennial — if you put your mind to it.

Every day is a busy day for the teams at an Apple Store. A little compassion will go a long way in a world stretched thin by two years of pandemic life. Behind every mask is another person who shares the same excitement and joy for Apple as you. Remember that.

If you're in the US and haven't visited for a while, Apple Store web pages now offer an organized list of services available in-store and online. Checking this before you leave is a great way to set expectations.