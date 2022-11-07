New legs, same Tabletops

Twitter is taking on water and beginning an icy descent to the bottom of the Atlantic. Going down with the ship is Revue, the Twitter-owned service that powers this newsletter.

This sadly comes as no surprise, which is why I’ve been busy securing a lifeboat. Effective next week, Tabletops will be published on the newsletter platform Substack. It will still be free.

If you'd like to stay subscribed to Tabletops:

Thanks to the magic of technology, current subscribers should automatically receive next week’s issue. To be certain you don’t miss any emails, you can also resubscribe on Substack. No account is required. If you’d like to opt out, please message me by Tuesday, November 8, and I will remove your email address.

(I’m sorry for the hassle! Blame Elon!) 🙃

Holiday gift cards

Hidden in Apple’s 2022 Holiday Gift Guide was news of a new holiday gift card available in stores and online by email. There’s also a solid red Target-exclusive design to collect. My Apple Gift Card archive has been updated with the new designs.

via @lupulopi and @loganspurgeon

I’ve heard mixed reports of availability at all Target stores, so you may have to wait a few days to find the new design.

What I'm watching

By running this newsletter on Monday mornings, I continuously run the risk of missing major announcements. There are a few store projects I’ve been watching that are almost complete and could be unveiled any day now, so I’m alerting you today in case news drops later this week. I wouldn’t want you to miss a store opening!

via Cabel Sasser

Apple Bridgeport Village (Tigard, OR)

That’s right, it has a quartz facade with the proportions of a stainless steel classic store! Unprecedented!

via @iamkennethchan

Apple Pacific Centre (Vancouver, BC)

The plank ceiling says it all.

There’s another store coming, but I only saw it in a Dream… ✨

Now showing

An exclusive conversation between Zane Lowe and Selena Gomez filmed at Apple Tower Theatre is now available on YouTube and the Apple TV app. From a technical perspective, I really enjoyed the custom lighting design used for this event. The warmer hues just feel right for a theater, and I can’t help but think that this is how the store should always feel. The details of the restoration really shine.

Featured image

Apple Fifth Avenue

Photo via Scott C Johnson on Instagram.