Apple Wuhan hosted its grand opening on Saturday. This past week also marked twenty-one years of Apple Retail Stores. It's a fitting time to celebrate a new location.

Apple Wuhan is not only the first Apple Store in China with a dedicated Apple Pickup zone, it's the second store in the world to adopt the new design language introduced at Apple The Mall at Bay Plaza in The Bronx. To explore what's new in more detail, I recommend checking out the interactive tour Filip Chudzinski and I created last fall.

We'll see more Pickup-first stores like this in the future. In fact, I'm willing to bet this design essentially represents the template for most "standard" mall stores going forward. That's not to say I think Forums and Video Walls will disappear — Apple is just strategically choosing which locations to amplify.

Fixture Alert: Check out the tiny, square, leather-topped bench above. As far as I know, this is a new design variation. It reminds me of the old kids tables (sans eMacs).

One more great detail: Apple took over the digital signage inside Wuhan International Plaza on Saturday.

Don't tap on the glass

Apple Regent Street

Prehistoric Planet premieres today on Apple TV+, and dinosaurs are visiting their favorite Apple Stores. Check out these photos from Apple Omotesando and Apple Regent Street. QR codes on the glass lead visitors to Apple TV+. If you spot a prehistoric creature (other than an Intel Mac) at your local store, share your photos with me!

Burgeoning Bergen County

Apple has begun hiring for a new store in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This store will be the first wholly new location in the U.S. since Apple The Mall at Bay Plaza opened. Open positions are listed on the Apple Jobs site under the location "East Rutherford-NJ."

East Rutherford isn't that large of a borough, so I'll leave the precise location up to you to figure out. I'm dreaming about it already.

Creative Studios Berlin

Today at Apple Creative Studios is nearing its first anniversary and expanding to Berlin this summer. Apple has partnered with Refuge Worldwide and Open Music Lab to create English and German sessions exploring radio show creation. Learn more here.

Featured image

Apple Sydney celebrated Global Accessibility Awareness Day.

Photo via Maryanne Fonceca on LinkedIn.

If you’d like to share photos or suggestions for future issues of this newsletter, my inbox and DMs are always open.