Today at Apple group sessions launch

If you're visiting an Apple Store with a group — think classrooms, families, and events — you can now reserve a Today at Apple session tailored to your needs.

Today at Apple group sessions are a significant new expansion of in-store programming and the best way to guarantee attention from Apple's Creative Pros. You can make a reservation online or in the Apple Store app.

Group support is offered for kids and adults in a subset of popular Today at Apple sessions. You can bring up to 15 guests, and each session can be 30, 60, or 90 minutes long. Sign language interpreters are available.

This feature has been in the works since Apple Field Trip sessions were discontinued more than two years ago. As people ease back into group settings, it's great to see it finally launch.

Creative Journeys in Music

In support of Creative Studios Nashville, the Apple Music team is hosting a series of Virtual Studio sessions focused on the music industry, today's radio landscape, and spatial audio. In addition to the online sessions, Willie Jones will perform at Apple Downtown Nashville.

AR session

Apple Stores are currently offering an augmented reality session inspired by Luck, a new Apple Original Film. I'll admit that I haven't watched Luck, but I'm always impressed by the ways Apple is able to make AR creation accessible for people of any skill level. It's not an easy concept to grasp in 60 minutes.

Major move

The oldest Apple Store outside the U.S. is preparing to relocate. Apple Ginza will move to a temporary store just down the street starting August 30.

Apple Ginza has remained in the same location since opening in November 2003, and the original store has changed relatively little. It's one of the last stores in the world with an intact theater, a feature removed from most Apple Stores more than a decade ago.

The building's complete redevelopment was announced last December. I'd expect this temporary store to serve customers for a long time.

Featured image

Apple Nanjing IST

Photo via @nitienyu on Instagram.