On Friday, five new Apple Gift Card designs became available in the US, Canada, and Australia. These are the same styles that launched exclusively in Japan last November:

Apple Scottsdale Fashion Square via @lupulopi

Many people in the Apple community enjoy collecting Apple Gift Cards and go to extreme lengths to source every design, like shipping cards from friend to friend across the world. The souvenir sticker inside each package is a fun addition. With this latest round of designs, it occurred to me that it will soon become difficult to keep track of how many designs were produced. So...

Introducing The website for The gift card for everything Apple. This simple page catalogues every Apple Gift Card design produced to date. Bookmark it to reference the next time you're trying to complete your collection.

If you discover more designs or spot an error, please drop me a line and I'll do my best to keep the page updated. I just can't promise you a sticker in return.

Today at Apple

Today at Apple is firing on all cylinders around the world right now. In addition to the 20th anniversary of Apple Camp, I wanted to highlight a few of the latest programs you might have missed:

• In support of Creative Studios Miami, Apple Aventura will host the Crafting Narratives series from June 27 to July 16. Join leading artists to celebrate Pride and uncover stories about yourself and the community where you belong.

• Kode with Klossy and Youth Design Center have teamed up with Creative Studios NYC to help young developers prototype apps for social good.

• Creative Studios Grand Paris begins today. Participants will learn the process of creating a podcast and develop the skills to make their own.

• Creative Studios Milan is all about art and culture. Apple and Afro Fashion will explore languages and themes that animate the world of fashion.

• In Creative Studios Sydney, mentors from The Street University will guide participants to create short documentaries exploring culture, diversity, and what it means to be part of the community.

