Another iPhone and Apple Watch launch is in the books. This year's window displays are, as always, excellent. Here's the view from Apple Michigan Avenue and Apple Lincoln Park:

iPhone 14 Pro is represented by Dynamic Island-shaped rings that radiate outward and reflect the finishes of each phone. Hidden ambient lighting outlines each ring.

iPhone 14 is set against a bright double helix gradient painted in high gloss. At some stores, this window display in internally lit and glows softly in the evening.

Select stores received window displays, many of which appear to be high-profile locations in the U.S., China, and Japan. Since it might be a little more difficult to find the fixtures in person this year, I've spent the weekend recreating both displays in AR. Hit the links below to check them out.

The AR previews will easily fill a modest room, and that's no bug. I've scaled both models to match the real displays — they're that large!

The Apple Watch Series 8 launch marks the start of a global rollout of the new Apple Watch Discovery Table. If your local store doesn't have the new risers yet, it will soon. Here's a macro look from Apple Michigan Avenue:

South Korea's fourth Apple Store, Apple Jamsil, opens September 24th. The store is located on the main floor of Lotte World Mall in Seoul. Stay tuned for a closer look in a future newsletter.

Apple 丸の内

Photo via @ta_bo_camera on Instagram.