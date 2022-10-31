Find A Session

Discovering upcoming Today at Apple sessions is now much easier thanks to a new Twitter bot. In collaboration with Junyi Lou, I'm happy to present @FindASession, an automated account that will alert you to new worldwide Today at Apple sessions, exclusive events, and session collections.

I originally launched @FindASession in 2019 as my own personal way to keep track of upcoming events. It was an entirely manual effort, and it was exhausting to keep up with. The pandemic put my work to an end, but I've always hoped for an automated solution. Apple.com doesn't offer a global event calendar or notifications of upcoming events.

Thanks to the technical expertise of my friend Junyi, the account has been reborn and now works exactly as I originally envisioned. Every time new sessions appear on the calendar, @FindASession will post a link and event description. Since sessions are often published collectively, the bot will stagger tweets instead of flooding your timeline. You'll never see more than one tweet per hour, and the volume will often be much less.

Give the account a follow and turn on notifications if you'd like instant updates. Once again, a big thanks is owed to Junyi for working through the technical challenges!

Tray gourmet

I know many of you are big fans of the wood Apple Watch band trays on the try-on tables at every store. You'll be pleased to know that there's a new tray design just for Apple Watch Ultra bands:

I know this isn't technically new this week, but it's the first time I've been able to get to a store since launch day to take photos, and it's a subtle change that's easy to miss.

In comparison to standard trays with 10 band slots, the Ultra design has five recessed sections for bands. The band bay also has tweaked drawers specifically for merchandising Ultra bands:

Before you ask, no, I don't know any close third-party alternatives or knockoffs of these trays, nor do I have the schematics to build your own. (It's ok, you can always ask 😜.)

Featured image

Apple 丸の内

Photo via @taromatsumura on Instagram.