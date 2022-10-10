Tabletops is taking a much-needed break today, but I didn't want to leave you empty-browsered until next week. Here's what I've been enjoying lately:

From the archive: landscaping plans for Apple Lincoln Park and Apple (North) Michigan Avenue.

@duohanson's store visit journey, as told in beautiful recreations of Apple Store hero images.

Thumbnail illustrations of New York City Apple Stores from @BasicAppleGuy.

This fascinating 2015 Getty Images album from the Apple Watch shop at Galeries Lafayette.

Featured image

Apple Marseille

Photo via Thibault Cecconi on Instagram.