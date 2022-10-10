Tabletops: Gap week
Tabletops is taking a much-needed break today, but I didn't want to leave you empty-browsered until next week. Here's what I've been enjoying lately:
From the archive: landscaping plans for Apple Lincoln Park and Apple (North) Michigan Avenue.
@duohanson's store visit journey, as told in beautiful recreations of Apple Store hero images.
Thumbnail illustrations of New York City Apple Stores from @BasicAppleGuy.
This fascinating 2015 Getty Images album from the Apple Watch shop at Galeries Lafayette.
Featured image
Apple Marseille
Photo via Thibault Cecconi on Instagram.