In celebration of Earth Day, Apple Store logos around the world turned green. This year, the annual tradition included "Carbon neutral by 2030" lanyards for store team members and Forum Display graphics.

Below are some of my favorite green scenes from Apple Stores around the world. Tap on any image to view the source.

I enjoyed this excerpt from Apple's 2022 Environmental Progress Report:

In Istanbul, we opened Apple Bagdat Caddesi—our third retail location in Turkey—which marked significant environmental milestones in construction and design. During the store build-out, the project redirected 75 percent of construction and demolition materials from landfill. The location's glass facade and skylight contribute to an energy savings of 22 percent, serving dual purposes of utilizing daylight to illuminate the space while connecting the site to the exterior environment. An on-site rainwater collection system, which treats and recycles water for toilet flushing and landscaping, will reduce water consumption by 45 percent off of the baseline.

My Today at Apple story

Last week, Alana Corbett shared that she is leaving her role as Head of Cultural Programming for Today at Apple in the Bay Area. I hesitate to share someone's personal post here, but I think it's important to acknowledge the huge contributions Alana has made to Today at Apple. If you've enjoyed Today at Apple Creative Studios, Black History Month sessions, or many of the virtual events held since the start of the pandemic, you've been touched by Alana's work.

If you've been following me for a while, you'll know that I highlight Today at Apple at every possible opportunity. I thought it might be a fitting time to tell you why and finally share my own story.

In 2017, I was stuck in rut of painfully intense creative and life burnout. I’m talking about the kind of burnout that, if left unchecked, leaves a field of ash in the forest of your soul. I had forgotten how to do what I love, and I stopped caring about the things in life that brought me joy. Following a career change, I was lucky enough to start covering new store openings while Today at Apple was really starting to ramp up. The enthusiasm of every opening day and new session was infectious.

Today at Apple helped me find a community of artists where I felt welcome and comfortable. It helped me expand my horizons and personally grow. Most importantly, it was a safe space for sharing and discovering creative work, insulated from the toxic negativity rampant in online discourse. Today at Apple inspired me to slowly begin doing what I love again. Ultimately, it's why this newsletter exists.

Criticism and critique have a place in creative work, but social networks have ceded too much ground to hostility. We need more places like Today at Apple, where fragile ideas can blossom into new skills.

Photo via Becca Watkins Colantonio on Instagram.