WWDC kicks off today, so I'll keep this brief.

There are four new t-shirts and tote bags now available at Apple Park Visitor Center! Each illustration features a different perspective of Apple Park.

New shirts (center)

These Michael Schwab designs will be in stock for a very limited time. I wouldn't wait too long if you want to grab one. Pima cotton t-shirts are $40 each and PU-coated Tyvek tote bags are $25 each.

Pride Month

Apple Stores around the world are celebrating Pride Month with new Apple Watch displays that highlight the Pride Edition Sport Loop and Pride Threads watch face. App Clip Codes invite customers to try the face.

In addition to the Apple Watch Display Table graphics at every store, special matching Pride bays feature vibrant, dimensional text. You'll find these displays during Pride Month at Apple Fifth Avenue, Apple The Grove, Apple Marina Bay Sands, and Apple Park Visitor Center. If you're in Cupertino for WWDC, don't miss it!

New session photography

Several popular Today at Apple session pages were recently updated with new hero photography and video clips. It's fascinating to watch Apple's evolving ideas around session content and fun to see new photography captured in and around stores. Take a closer look in the links below:

Featured image

Apple Sydney

Photo via @sarge_siddiqui on Instagram.

If you’d like to share photos or suggestions for future issues of this newsletter, my inbox and DMs are always open.