🎈Today marks 19 years since Apple North Michigan Avenue opened. Happy anniversary! The current landmark pavilion on the Chicago River makes it easy to forget about that original store, just up the street.

One-of-a-kind designs

Apple.com, June 2003:

The store is filled with the full range of Apple products and accessories, including the entire iPod family and a selection of digital cameras, camcorders and other products. We even put in the first-ever Apple Store Internet Café with 16 computers for you to check your email and experience the Mac at your own pace.

The Internet Café concept later came to other significant stores, like San Francisco (before Union Square) and Fifth Avenue.

The new face of Apple Watch

In March, we discussed the new Apple Watch risers that are gradually appearing at more stores. Now I must share an important update:

This new Apple Watch dock pairs with those new risers and matches the custom MagSafe docks introduced for iPhone last fall. There are at least two design variations in circulation right now, including one with a security tether. In these shots from Weibo, it's clear that the dock-and-riser arrangement, complete with matching Pride decal, replaces the Apple Watch display table entirely.

Combined with the evolving look of try-on tables, the way Apple Watch is represented in stores is almost entirely different than it was 24 months ago. None of these changes happened overnight, but they add up to a significantly transformed experience.

This display has only reached a handful of stores so far, so don't wave a glassy-eyed goodbye to designs of the past quite yet.

Illustri Festival

The amphitheater at Apple Piazza Liberty is currently decorated with collaborative artwork celebrating Milanese Pride Week.

Illustri Festival and Today at Apple present "Love is Love" from June 23 to July 3. Learn more about the installation and the artists here.

Featured image

Apple Puerta del Sol

Photo via @the.streetview on Instagram.