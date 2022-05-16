The iPod Bar

By now, you've undoubtedly heard that the iPod touch has been discontinued, effectively marking the end of the iPod brand. This week, I'm celebrating the joy iPods brought to our lives by highlighting great iPod moments in Apple Retail history.

Near the iPod's zenith, Apple split the Genius Bar into three distinct experiences. The iPod Bar became a hub for iPod support and The Studio became a home for creative projects.

Apple Ginza and Apple SoHo were the first stores to add iPod Bars in 2005. Apple Fifth Avenue opened in 2006 with a combined 45-foot iPod Bar, Genius Bar, and The Studio. Then the iPhone arrived.

iTunes Music Store

via Ernie

In spring 2003, Apple celebrated the iTunes Music Store and third-generation iPod launch with interactive demo tables and in-store celebrations. Apple Menlo Park, pictured above, featured a Stanton DJ Mixer and live mic 😳.

Big mini

Apple Shibuya (2005) and Apple Ginza (2003) were both announced with larger-than-life iPod artwork.

1,000 songs in your city

2005: A series of New York City-themed iPod nano collages at Apple SoHo.

Tune your run

Apple hosted Nike + iPod running events and theater demos at five high-profile stores in July 2006.

Caution: broken glass

Ok, the glass wasn't really broken. This is one of my all-time favorite window displays.

Oprah and Bono's shopping spree

Before we had a billion pockets or Songs of Innocence, Oprah and Bono visited Chicago to pick up ten PRODUCT (RED) iPod nanos.

Sounds of the season

2008: iPod Socks make great stocking stuffers.

Featured image

Apple Iconsiam

Photo via Filip Chudzinski on Instagram.