The Journey

I forgot to look at the iPhone 13 on iPhone 13 launch day. It was grand opening morning for Apple The Mall at Bay Plaza, and there were friends to catch up with, photos to capture, and a whole new store design to tour. A moment of regret on the train ride back passed when I realized that my omission was no mistake. Exploring with friends was exactly what I set out to do.

Travel is on my mind for two reasons. The first is a Twitter expedition by Chris Barnes. Chris embarked on a challenge to visit all seven Apple Stores in Manhattan in just one day. He live-tweeted his progress and completed the journey in about five hours.

I collected his photos in a Twitter moment that you can view here.

Also new this past week is Yesterday at Apple, a fantastic resource created by Filip Chudzinski and Simon Botte.

This website is the first great way to catalogue and visualize Apple Store visits. Select your locations, optionally enter visit dates, and return at any time to add new stores. You'll receive a personalized page with an interactive map and photos of every store. The Apple Retail community has been dreaming of a tool like this for years.

I've visited 81 locations so far — how about you? Check out my journey and share your own here.

The thrill of the journey.

It's important to acknowledge the privilege inherent in a highly specific hobby like Apple Store travel. Visiting even one location remains geographically and financially impossible for many people. Less obvious is the experiential cost of devoting your limited time and attention to one activity. I've seen every Apple Store in San Francisco, but I've never seen the Golden Gate Bridge.

Fortunately, the Apple community is incredibly kind and supportive. Far from an elite circle reveling in the exclusivity of travel to luxury shopping districts and expensive products, everyone I've met loves to offer advice, photos, and stories.

Apple Music for Artists

Apple just launched a new Explore page on its Apple Music for Artists website. Highlighted is Today at Apple Creative Studios, the global career-building initiative that began last year at Apple Tower Theatre in Los Angeles.

It's great to see this program continue to make a tangible impact in the lives of young artists. Check out more details and virtual sessions hosted by Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden.

Featured image

In-person Today at Apple sessions resume today at Apple Stores across the US.

Photo via Lee & Associates DC on Instagram.