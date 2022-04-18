It's Easter weekend as I write this, so I'm "out of the office," like George:

Here are three fun things to start your week:

Color by Technicolor

Preservation advocate Escott O. Norton has published a new coloring book featuring Tower Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles. The book offers 19 intricate illustrations and detailed information about the theatre's history.

This is the second book in Norton's series titled Coloring Historic Theatres, and he promises many more to come. Check it out.

Retail side-scroller

Earlier this month, Apple overhauled the Retail - Careers at Apple webpage with a unique new design, tons of imagery, and new employee stories. One of my favorite details is an interactive slider filmed at Apple Park Visitor Center. Scrolling through the page and clicking on the motion-tracked buttons feels like playing a video game. Try it out.

Macro Magic in Manhattan

Last Wednesday, winners of the Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge joined a Today at Apple celebration at Apple Fifth Avenue. Customers had a chance to snap their own macro shots, and the results were pretty cool.

Check out more photos from the event in this Twitter thread.

Featured image

Apple Valley Fair

Photo via Westfield Valley Fair on Instagram.