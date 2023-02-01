Apple Lincoln Road was one of the first locations that sparked my interest in Apple Retail. The store’s Art Deco entrance earned it top billing on apple.com/retail/storelist in 2009 while I was reorganizing a family road trip around how many Apple Stores I could potentially coax my parents into visiting. I took this screenshot on my iPod touch because I was so impressed:

When Apple Lincoln Road opened on July 21, 2006, few Apple Stores had wandered free of car-centric shopping centers into walkable downtown districts. Apple preferred to build from scratch when possible and spent little time talking about its few historic stores. That’s why you probably know very little about the history of 738 Lincoln Road and its importance in shaping Apple’s preservation efforts today. The project wasn’t without its missteps.