In 2005, Apple charged into video products with an intensity that rivaled the introduction of Apple TV+ 14 years later. First there were new tools for filmmakers: Final Cut Studio, Soundtrack Pro, and Shake 4. Then came music videos, short films, and TV shows in iTunes, and the iPod with video. There was Front Row. And on top of it all, Apple began a partnership with the Tribeca Film Festival that brought exclusive events to Apple Stores in New York City.