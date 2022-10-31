Why is it called Tabletops?

Tabletops is a weekly letter about Apple Retail stores. This isn’t a news publication, and it is not an opinion blog. It’s the plate glass windows of your local coffee shop that you rely on to tell you about interesting upcoming events. It’s the booth at the antique store with a box full of trinkets to explore. And fairly often, it’s about quarter-sawn white oak tables. You know, the ones that fill every Apple Store.

I appreciate your subscription! Tabletops is delivered to your inbox weekly.

— Michael