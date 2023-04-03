Apple Gangnam opened on Friday in South Korea. Seoul now has five Apple Stores, and no two were mixed from quite the same ingredients. Let’s take a look at what’s new.

Apple Gangnam is a single-level, outdoor location spread across a panoramic storefront that stretches down Gangnam-daero. Its height is accentuated by a gradient frit facade extremely similar in appearance to the exterior of Apple Changsha. Beyond the glass, the periphery of the store recedes behind black metal trim.

Inside, stone walls with grand, sweeping corners curve around to the Apple Pickup counter and two Today at Apple tables. From Apple Newsroom:

Apple Gangnam will be an exciting educational hub for participants with a diverse Today at Apple offering in a roundtable setting for a more personalized customer experience.

and:

With two new tables specifically designed for Today at Apple sessions, the local community can enjoy diverse programming that aims to educate and entertain.

This tiny peek behind the curtain is probably the one and only time Apple will ever articulate why it developed this new design. That’s fine, since every word of those two expertly-crafted sentences is packed with meaning to extract.

It’s all true: a roundtable setting offers a smaller, more personalized experience than the free-range Forum. The old training tables, equipped with a Forum Display at the mast, were not designed specifically for Today at Apple sessions, they were just adaptations of regular store tables. And yes, sitting in a circle makes it easier to collaborate with others. I think we can finally put this topic to bed.

Some more notes: Instead of one table for display and one for try-on, Apple Gangnam is equipped with two Apple Watch risers. Perhaps this is a pilot or a preview of future merchandising changes at all stores.

One of several accessory bays features a unique arrangement of third-party products including a cherry blossom Mophie Powerstation Plus that is exclusive to this store at launch.

The souvenir tote bag for Apple Gangnam is packaged in a cool new black box. Customers also received a special lenticular sticker.

For a closer look at the store, I recommend watching this video from The Edit.

Apple MixC Shenzhen

Apple is preparing to open its next store in China. Apple MixC Shenzhen, located at the mall with the same name, will become Shenzhen’s second Apple Store. It’s an indoor, single-level location. Apple has decorated a public transit passageway adjacent to the mall with graphic panel artwork, and an opening date will be announced in the future.

Apple Music Classical

Apple is hosting several Today at Apple Performances to celebrate the launch of Apple Music Classical. The first, with musicians from the New York Philharmonic, kicked off on Friday.

Apple Pudong update

Renovations began at Apple Pudong in Shanghai last December. The first phase of construction is now complete. New entrances open the store to the underground portion of Shanghai ifc mall. Customers previously could enter only through the glass cylinder. A different section of the store encompassing the Genius Bar has now been walled off, and construction continues.

Apple 丸の内

