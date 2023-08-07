Thank you to everyone who downloaded Bentos over the past week. I appreciate your encouragement and hope you enjoy creating new designs. Since last week’s newsletter was dedicated entirely to the app release, we have some catching up to do.

Nanjing East

via reader Grant

Step-by-step improvements at Apple Nanjing East reached a major milestone at the end of July when the store’s main level fully reopened to reveal the installation of new Avenues and a standalone Apple Pickup counter. Apple resurfaced the bottom portion of the stone walls to make these new fixtures possible. Avenues have also been installed in the rear portion of the main level near the mall entrance, and work is expected to resume on the lower level. The Pickup counter at Nanjing East matches the in-wall style found at Apple Brompton Road and Apple Rosenthaler Straße.

Frankfurt

Apple Große Bockenheimer Straße in Frankfurt, Germany temporarily closed for renovations from July 30. The store windows are currently wrapped with vinyl and the interior has been emptied. Apple opened this location in January 2010, so it’s hard to imagine that the store will be entirely rebuilt, but it is due for some updates — perhaps to the flooring, tables, Genius Bar, and Backstage.

Pasadena

Apple Pasadena reopened on August 2 after closing for updates on May 22. What’s changed is exactly what I suggested might be in store for Frankfurt — new tables, a new Genius Bar, and Backstage remodeling (the flooring was updated in March.) The store also lost its Startup counter and a recessed entrance to the Briefing Room adjacent to the Genius Bar, a change that might mean the Briefing Room was completely removed. (If you know for sure, let me know.) The upper level Briefing Room at Apple Walnut Street was also removed earlier this year.

Florida and France

Apple Coconut Point in Estero, Florida and Apple Vélizy 2 in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France will reopen on August 10 and 11, respectively. The stores closed in June and May. At just one table wide and five tables deep, Apple Coconut Point is one of the smallest remaining Apple Stores in the United States. It’s changed little since opening in February 2007. Unfortunately, a relatively brief closure means it was impossible for the store to get the full renovation it so desperately needs.

Battersea Exhibits

In partnership with Today at Apple and Battersea Arts Centre, the Curated Makers store at Battersea Power Station is hosting the work of nine emerging artists:

Using iPhone, iPad and Apple Pencil, [the artists] took inspiration from the free Photo and Art Tours available in store from Today at Apple, to discover new points of view and highlight original features to create something new.

Prints and postcards of the artwork are currently available exclusively at the Curated Makers store. Beginning August 9, a three-week exhibition will pop up outside Apple Battersea. Curated Makers also posted a behind-the-scenes look at how they built the Battersea Exhibits display fixture for their shop.

Featured image

Apple Carnegie Library

Photo via @thru_nicoslens.