When I saw the photos below pop up on my feed recently, I did a double take. Had Apple just launched a new Vision Pro demo experience? How did I miss this?

Not quite. This stand, crafted with incredible skill and detail, was created by sy wong, an industrial designer from Shenzhen, China. Its form, materials, and construction almost perfectly match — and in some ways, might even exceed — the existing AirPods Max stands, MagSafe docks, and Apple Watch risers in Apple Stores today. It’s the stand I wish Apple would create.

Sy tells me that the idea for this stand came from a desire to earn some attention in the industrial design community. Initial concept renderings were posted on Behance. Soon, Apple Vision Pro customers began contacting him to ask where they could buy their own. That’s when the idea became a reality.

Initial renderings via Behance

“I used zinc alloy for the holder, stainless steel for the rod, and anodized aluminum for the base. I decided to do a full metal design from the very beginning,” sy explained to me. This makes it a bit more premium than Apple’s own AirPods Max stands, which have a polycarbonate base. “The AirPods Max stand is definitely one of my references when I was designing this stand. But I didn’t take the dimensions from it as the AirPods Max and Apple Vision Pro are very different both from the volume and weight. The current dimensions were tested and modified several times to reach a balance among stability, aesthetics and cost.”

An early prototype via @idujan .

According to sy, mass production samples have already been delivered, and final design details and a packaging solution are being worked out. The stand could be available to purchase as early as September. No final price has been set, but it “won’t be crazily expensive,” I’m told.

You can follow sy’s progress on Behance, Instagram, and Xiaohongshu.

Ginza update

Construction is speeding along in Tokyo at the former and future site of Apple Ginza. It’s been a while since we last checked in, so a recap of the journey up to today is in order. The original Apple Ginza, which opened in 2003, closed in August 2022 and moved to a temporary location on the same street. The building the original store was located in was totally demolished and is currently being rebuilt. Apple will reopen at its original location in the second half of 2025.

As noted in a new report by Karagana Park, most of the facade work at the new structure has been completed with the exception of Apple’s floors. Those will presumably remain covered for the next year. At this stage, it’s hard to say if the tower offers any clues about the design of Apple Ginza. Its architecture is somewhat similar to the tower Apple Myeongdong is housed in.

Shinsaibashi update

Elsewhere in Japan, remodeling work at Apple Shinsaibashi is still underway. While the interior of the store is complete, the entrance has been disrupted since March. Recently, the temporary wall covering the facade came down, revealing a gaping hole in the building. This location is slowly becoming another Ship of Theseus store — replaced, piece by piece, in place. At this point, it would be a bit sad if the new facade stopped at the entrance and simply replicated the 20-year-old stainless steel panel design.

Photo via @暴躁老薛.