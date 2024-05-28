In the U.S., the long Memorial Day weekend at the end of May marks the unofficial start of summer. And for Apple Retail, summer seems to mark an annual step change in construction and renovation activity. Here’s a brief look at what’s on deck right now:

Apple Cardiff

The U.K.’s Apple Cardiff will reopen on June 1 following renovation work. Some readers might recognize this store as Apple St David’s 2, its name until 2021.

Apple Cardiff closed on February 19, and the scope of the renovation is, as of today, unknown to me. As I’ve written before, many recent upgrade projects focus on quality of life for employees by improving Backstage areas and often have little impact on the customer experience.

Apple Pudong

Renovations at Apple Pudong in Shanghai are finally wrapping up. It’s hard to believe, but the first stages of construction began all the way back in December 2022.

Right now, work is being done to prepare planters in the new seating surrounding the glass cylinder. I can’t wait to discuss the results of both this project and construction at Apple ifc mall, so stay tuned for updates.

Apple Rue de Rive

In Geneva, Switzerland, Apple Rue de Rive closed on May 27 for renovations. (Well, technically, it’s been closed since May 26, but the store is normally closed on Sundays.)

Rue de Rive is one of four stores in Switzerland and the only one in Geneva. It’s also quite a hidden gem — very tiny, yet architecturally unique with an arched ceiling and skylight tucked away beyond the entrance.

Apple Lille

While still open, Apple Lille in France is now undergoing renovations and has reduced its store hours to fit. Phase one of renovations began on May 21 and will continue until June 22.

Apple China Central Mall

In Beijing, Apple 华贸购物中心 (China Central Mall) has been under renovation while open since April. One portion of the store’s glass facade is wrapped in vinyl and blocked by a temporary partition on the inside. For the most part, store activities remain undisrupted. Other portions of the store are, as of today, unchanged.

Featured image

Apple Downtown Nashville

Photo via @sduck409.