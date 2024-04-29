Apple Parly 2 reopened on Saturday in Le Chesnay, Yvelines, France. The store relocated to the north end of the mall, leaving a space occupied for more than 12 years.

Since starting Tabletops, I’ve scarce had the occasion to mention Apple Stores in France. The country’s last new store opening was in 2018 — Apple Champs-Élysées. Apple Confluence and Vélizy 2 were lightly renovated in 2023. Otherwise, it’s been pretty quiet.

The absence of major change makes the new Apple Parly 2 a milestone store for France. It’s the first location in the country with a dedicated Apple Pickup counter, the first with the Vintage D.2 design, and the first new build at an enclosed shopping center since Apple Marseille opened back in 2016.

The store is modest — four tables wide by three tables deep. Columns in the middle of the store short the second row of tables by two. The ceiling, too, is short, and there’s no longer a second level. Despite the footprint, the store checks all the boxes, even squeezing in two graphic light boxes near the entry.

When evaluating a new store, it’s tempting to think that more always means more, but the true ingenuity of Apple’s retail design language has always been how effortlessly it appears to scale to any project.

On Saturday, the first visitors through the doors received a black tote bag with the heritage logo.

Vision check

Apple The Grove via @bkfujita

Recently, Apple scaled back its Vision Pro merchandising at significant stores. The illuminated outline window displays at Apple Fifth Avenue, The Grove, and Apple Park Visitor Center were removed. The spotlight tables were replaced with standard Vision Pro Display Tables at some locations. At The Grove, the Forum was restored by moving the demo zone to the center of the store and reducing its size from eight to four sofas.

Astute readers like yourself will recognize that this isn’t part of the trendy Vision Pro flop narrative that’s taken hold by those who mistake Apple for a company that operates on short-term thinking. Rather, it’s the natural progression of a well-executed launch campaign that’s winding down. After all, there’s another Apple Event coming up on May 7.

Made for Business

In May, Apple will launch a new Today at Apple collection titled Made for Business that’s designed to empower small business owners. In Apple’s words:

Kicking off during National Small Business Week in the U.S., Today at Apple will offer six “Made for Business” sessions throughout May in Chicago, Miami, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., with ongoing programming in select stores around the world throughout the year.

Registration for these sessions has opened:

Featured image

Apple 心斎橋

Photo via @mionuco.