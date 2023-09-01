In 1969, photographer Ivor Sharp shot a collection of photos of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Montreal Bed In For Peace for TIME magazine. 32 years later, Apple chose an image from that set to introduce the world to its first retail stores. The photo, which first appeared in Apple’s Think Different campaign, hung on a retractable canvas stretched across the back wall of the store. That space was home to the Theater, one of the most innovative features of the Apple Store.

Steve Jobs announces the iPhone on O2 in the Theater at Apple Regent Street. Photo via textlad .

Over the next three years, Apple went on to install Theaters in 43 of its earliest stores. Education was the pillar on which Apple Retail’s success was built, and nowhere was it more visible than the Theater. These weren’t movie theaters, they were places to level up your skills, connect with others, and discover new artists. Aside from the Genius Bar, no idea continues to have a more profound lasting impact on the design of today’s Apple Stores.

That longevity makes it all the more astonishing that the Theater emerged essentially fully formed from day one. This is the earliest conceptual rendering of the first Apple Store I’ve ever managed to find online: