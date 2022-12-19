The second half of December through the end of March is both literally and figuratively winter for Apple Retail updates. Statistically speaking, this is the time of year least likely to see new store openings.

Surprisingly, that’s good news for Tabletops, because I have a backlog of interesting things to write about that keep getting swept aside to focus on the shiny and new. Just take a look at the past few weeks: White City, American Dream, Pacific Centre, Bridgeport Village, and Lakeside Shopping Center all opened. It certainly feels like most of the big projects we’ve been waiting for have been unwrapped. So what’s next?

Since I’m not one to speculate, let’s take a look at the cards Apple has shown. Jobs have been listed for seven new and unnamed stores in five countries.

This past week, Apple posted job listings for its first location in Malaysia. The store will open within the capital city of Kuala Lumpur.

In November, hiring began for a new store in Madrid. It will be Apple’s 12th location in Spain.

Over the summer, roles were added for a new store in South Seoul, South Korea. These postings were later removed and in November replaced by a new South Seoul location with a different store rollout number.

In July, positions opened for a new East Shenzhen, China location. A new store in Shanghai also began hiring well over a year ago, but the outlook for this location seems very hazy.

Famously, there are also two stores coming to India — one in Mumbai and one in New Delhi — with roles posted for the past 13 months.

What else?

Mirage update

The olive tree grove next to Apple Park Visitor Center is currently fenced off and has been completely excavated. I think it’s safe to assume this means that Mirage, the beautiful glass sculpture designed by Katie Paterson, is finally being installed. I’m incredibly excited to see how it turns out.

Apple Pudong

In Shanghai, renovation work is underway at Apple Pudong, the cylindrical analog to Manhattan’s glass cube. One entire wall of the store is currently under construction, a move that could potentially open the store to the adjacent subterranean mall. According to Weibo, this project is scheduled to last more than a year, so additional changes could be planned.

Last-minute shopping

I can’t say I frequent blogs for moms living in America’s rust belt, but this past week I found myself watching an interview from Apple Tower Theatre on Michigan Mama News. Based on the Avenue layout, this was filmed in the balcony-level Genius Bar area of the store.

I spent enough precious days of my life in the early 2000s binging QVC to feel an immediate blast of déjà vu when this video began. The messaging from Francesca and Smokey is excellent, so it must be the call-in format of this production that makes it so uncanny.

Featured image

Apple Marina Bay Sands

Photo via @heartpatrick.